Um, Why Are Junk Bond Default Rates Now The Best Ever?

This is peculiar, to say the least. Default rates for junk bond issuers soared to 13.7% in 2009, as a hard economy pushed companies past the brink. Obviously, you’d expect a rebound by now… but high yield default rates are now absolutely tiny, at just 1%.



Fitch Ratings:

The pace of high yield defaults has slowed so dramatically in 2010 that even the most optimistic forecasts do not reflect that defaults are running at a full-year rate of roughly 1%. In the first five months of 2010, there have been nine issuer defaults affecting a combined $1.7 billion in bonds, for a year-to-date par default rate of less than half a per cent. In 2009, 151 issuers defaulted on a record $118.6 billion in bonds, producing a 13.7% default rate. The decline in defaults has been so steep that on a trailing 12-month basis the default rate is already down to 5.9% but this level is overwhelmingly a product of 2009 defaults.

Defaults are at a decade low, as shown below.

Fitch was caught looking way too conservative (Which is refreshing for a ratings agency given what happened during the crisis).

Fitch forecast a default rate for 2010 of 6%−7%… Fitch estimates that the economy’s better than expected performance, especially on the consumer spending side, accounts for roughly half the variance between Fitch’s forecast and the pace of defaults this year. In years when the U.S. high yield default rate has run below 2%, U.S. GDP growth has averaged 3.5%. Fitch’s forecast, developed late in 2009, assumed weaker growth for 2010, on the order of 2%. Even so the 1% run rate is by all accounts extremely low.

One can obviously thank the low interest rate environment and liquidity support for the financial system provided by the Fed, but everyone knew these things were happening, and the ultra-low default rate still surprised.

Companies’ interest coverage metrics (cash flow [as represented by EBITDA for simplicity] vs. interest expense) have improved, so there are some fundamentals to explain the low frequency of defaults.

Highly leveraged companies also slashed investment spending in order to boost their cash positions and strengthen their balance sheets.

Fitch wonders if survivorship bias is to blame for 2010’s puny default rate. Basically, so many companies defaulted in 2009 that the remaining ones were the stronger companies.

It is important to emphasise that the 2010 decline in defaults comes after $152 billion in U.S. high yield bond defaults in the span of just 15 months. The weakest credits in essence had already defaulted going into 2010, leaving behind a more resilient population that has benefited from better than expected economic growth and improved funding conditions.

But… the companies used in the above data were still classified as ‘high yield’ or ‘junk’, thus they weren’t exactly paragons of debt prudence. Survivorship bias probably had an effect, but the 1% default rate still seems way beyond what even bullish forecasters had anticipated.

(Via Fitch Ratings, The Extreme Cycle — Making Sense of a 1% U.S. High Yield Default Rate, Mariarosa Verde, 21 June 2010)

