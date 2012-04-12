Um, Wasn't This The Original Purpose Of Facebook?

Photo: Facebook Newsroom

Facebook has announced Groups For Schools, a new feature in which students can sign up for a school-related group based on their active school email address.Ironically, this is what Facebook started as: A place for university students to gather on the web.



According to the Facebook Newsroom update, you can now join groups in your university under your majors, classes, clubs, Greek life, or dorm to share news, photos, and events.

You know, the stuff you already do on Facebook.

