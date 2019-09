A terrifying amateur video of an oil tank exploding in Ulyanovsk, Russia is making its rounds on the internet.



The footage, which shows a massive explosion, was supposedly filmed from 1.24 miles away. It appears that the video came from a 2009 explosion at an arms depot that killed at least two people.

Lower your speakers — it’s loud.

WATCH:

(h/t Reddit)

