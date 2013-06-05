An Ad Slamming Fox Business For Lou Dobbs' Comments On Women Is Actually Just A Huge Publicity Stunt

The liberal blogosphere on Tuesday picked up the story of an ad created by the women’s group UltraViolet that calls for the firing of anchor Lou Dobbs, which was reported to be rejected by Fox Business for airing.



But the reports were missing an important point of context: We reached out to a Fox Business representative, and it turns out UltraViolet did not pay for the rights to the footage — which means that the ad couldn’t have run on the network, anyway.

It also means that UltraViolet’s ad served as a publicity stunt.

The ad uses footage of Dobbs’ show from late last week, in which he discussed with a panel a recent Pew Research centre survey that found mothers as the sole or primary breadwinners in 40 per cent of American households with children. It calls for the firing of Dobbs and panel members Juan Williams and Erick Erickson. Erickson’s comments, particularly, stirred controversy with Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

“Lou Dobbs has a problem,” a voiceover says in the UltraViolet ad. “Women are winning the bread. Even his own network isn’t safe from this scourge of lady breadwinners.”

Dobbs’ comments on the study, though, have focused more on the fact that single mother homes were experiencing major financial fallbacks landing the majority in poverty. He discussed this at length during two of his segments on Monday.

“Some children live in poverty, and the mums are the sole provider by default. Not because of gender equality, or progress, or ‘hear us roar,'” Dobbs said in one segment Monday. “Many of these single mums are at-risk. … All of us, men and women, have got to break the cycle of passivity and indifference.”

