Australia is getting more ultra-rapid charging sites for electric vehicles, with Australia's biggest public network revealing 22 new sites across the country

Chargefox is expanding its EV charger network. Image, Chargefox.

Chargefox has revealed the 22 locations of its ultra-rapid electric vehicle network in Australia.

It represents the first phase of the company’s ultra-rapid EV network, with a broader plan to build more than 100 charging sites in Australia.

The sites will connect Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with additional sites in Western Australia and Tasmania.

Chargefox, which claims to be Australia’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, is increasing the number of ultra-rapid EV chargers it has in the country.

The company revealed the target locations for all 22 sites in the first phase of its ultra-rapid EV charging network. It is part of Chargefox’s broader goal to have more than 100 ultra-rapid charging sites in the country.

According to the company, every site will be powered by 100% renewable energy.

Chargefox already has 5 ultra-rapid stations open in, with 17 more in the works. All 22 will connect Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with additional sites in Western Australia and Tasmania.

In addition to currently open sites, the other 17 locations include Sydney and Coffs Harbour in New South Wales, Ballarat and Horsham in Victoria and Central Tasmania.

Chargefox CEO Marty Andrews said in a statement that the company is committed making EV charging “simple, fast and clean”.

“Our plans to complete the first phase of our ultra-rapid network are well underway now. From our rapid growth over the past two years, we’re learning how drivers in Australia use EVs, and are now using those lessons in future planning to grow the network Australians need.”

Chargefox head of marketing and brand, Courtney Goes, told Business Insider Australia in an email that charging stations range in power from AC chargers (from 5kW), to fast chargers (around 50kW) to the Tesla Superchargers (120kW) to ultra-rapid chargers (350 – 475kW).

Every site in the ultra-rapid network will have at least two parking bays with 350kW-capable Tritium and ABB chargers.

At an average of 20kWh per 100km, the 350kW chargers can deliver up to 450km of range in 15 minutes, while the 50kW can provide 60km in 15 minutes.

Chargefox was founded in 2018 and describes itself as the biggest open charging network in Australia for modern EVs. Unlike charging stations operated by companies like Tesla, it allows any model of EV to charge, with the correct adapters. It has an app where EV drivers can find and pay for charging stations throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Over past two years, the company has processed more than 50,000 ‘charging sessions’ for EV drivers – with a ‘session’ representing each time someone plugs in their car to charge.

It has also partnered with Nissan, BMW and Jaguar Land-Rover, offering discounts to their drivers who use the charging network.

“In just two years, we’ve processed enough electricity to power the average Australian home for five decades,” Goes told Business Insider Australia.

Goes added that Chargefox’s partnerships with Nissan, BMW and Jaguar Land-Rover means it naturally has “quite a few of those drivers”, but it also has Mercedes, Porsche, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, VW, Renault and Tesla drivers using the network.

“Every EV make currently available on the market in Australia is represented in our customer base, which suggests to us that regardless of the make or model owned, EV drivers want to – and do – use the network,” she said.

The ultra-rapid network is an investment by Australian Motoring Services such as the NRMA and RACT, as well as Wilson Transformers and Carsales founder Greg Roebuck. It is also supported by grants from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and the Victorian Government.

But Chargefox isn’t the only company rolling out EV charger sites in Australia.

Earlier this year Australian charging station designer Evie Networks announced a partnership with Californian software company EV Connect to roll out more than 80 ultra-fast chargers at 46 sites across the country.

In 2018, 2,216 Australians purchased electric vehicles, a 3% drop from the 2,283 models sold in 2017, according to the Electric Vehicle Council. However, there has been a more positive result this year. The council found that there were 90% more electric vehicles sold in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

As more people switch to EVs, we’re going to need the networks to support them.

