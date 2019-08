If you’ve ever been caught in the rain without an umbrella, you know the feeling of walking home in wet clothing. Ultra-Ever Dry is a superhydrophobic spray coating that will keep just about anything dry. While not designed specifically to keep clothing dry, the coating can be applied to a variety of surfaces.

