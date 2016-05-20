US

These ultra-efficient packing hacks will change the way you travel

Justin Gmoser

Small changes can make a huge difference in how efficiently you can pack a suitcase. Consignment expert Lorena Shiff, founder of online consignment site Lorena’s Worth, shows us the different techniques that will let you to fit more (wrinkle-free!) clothing into your suitcase. 

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional camera by Eames Yates

