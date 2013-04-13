$10,000?! These 8 Gold Ultra-Bulls Have Some Explaining To Do

The gold price sell-off is getting downright ugly.



Down 4% today, gold is now 20% from its September 2011 high, which means it’s in a bear market.

We’ve heard some ultra-bulls say with a straight face that gold was heading for the stratosphere.

For whatever reason, they argued that it could be worth multiples of where it is today. We’ve heard targets from $5,000 to $10,000.

There was even a rationale for gold at $46,000/Oz.

With prices plummeting, we thought it would be a good time to revisit some of the wildest gold price targets we’ve heard in the last year.

