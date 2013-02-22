8 Ultra-Gold Bulls Who Look Foolish Right Now

Photo: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

There’s no question that gold prices have been in a jaw-dropping long-term bull market for basically a hundred years.This has led some expert like George Soros to call it the “ultimate bubble.”



But with global central banks expanding the money supply as they embark on ultra-easy monetary policy, many gold bulls like Marc Faber and David Rosenberg have called for prices to go higher.

There are also the ultra-bulls who think gold is headed for the stratosphere. For whatever reason, they argue that it could be worth multiples of where it is today. We’ve heard targets from $5,000 to $10,000.

There’s even a rationale for gold at $46,000/Oz.

With prices plummeting, we thought it would be a good time to revisit some of the wildest gold price targets we’ve heard in the last year.

