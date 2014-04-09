WWE Legend The Ultimate Warrior Gave A Brilliant Speech About His Legacy One Day Before He Died

Professional wrestler Jim Hellwig, who went by the stage name The Ultimate Warrior, died at age 54 on Tuesday night.

The night before his death, Hellwig returned to the WWE to give a speech on Monday Night Raw.

The speech was about death and memory. While the presentation contained all the trappings of a WWE monologue (the mask, the guttural yells), it’s subject matter was incredibly poignant.

Hellwig told the crowd that a person’s legacy is determined by those around him, and that they, the “legend makers,” are responsible for how he’s remembered.

He said a person will only be immortalised if he “makes the blood pulse through the body of others.”

“You, you, you, you, you, you are the legend-makers of Ultimate Warrior,” he said.

Here’s the speech, which really begins when he dons his signature mark (video below):

“No WWE talent becomes a legend on their own. Every man’s heart one day beats its final beat, his lungs breathe their final breath. And if what that man did in his life makes the blood pulse through the body of others, and makes them bleed deeper, than something larger than life, then his essence, his spirit, will be immortalised by the storytellers, by the loyalty, by the memory of those who honour him and make the running the man did live forever. “You, you, you, you, you, you are the legend makers of Ultimate Warrior. “In the back I see many potential legends, some of them with warrior spirits. And you will do the same for them. You will decide if they live with the passion and intensity. So much so that you will tell your stories and you will make them legends as well. I am Ultimate Warrior. You are the Ultimate Warrior fans. And the spirit of Ultimate Warrior will run forever.”

