The ultimate underwater selfie must include a shark

San Diego divers Margo Sanchez and Stephanie Adamson take some selfie sticks underwater in attempts to capture the ultimate selfie with a shark.

The two co-own a California-based diving school and have had trouble grabbing underwater photos with animals until the emergence of GoPro cameras.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Caters News.

