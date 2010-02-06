How To Book The Ultimate Super Bowl Weekend For Under $100,000

It’s not too late to have the Super Bowl experience.

If you’re willing to spend big, everything can still be arranged for an unbelievable weekend for two in Miami, arriving midday Saturday and leaving early Monday.

Why not go big — the package includes a private jet there, a round of golf at the Doral’s famed Blue Monster, two nights at the Four Seasons, and much more.

If you act quickly, everything in this step-by-step guide is bookable — hurry!

The Ultimate Super Bowl Party Weekend For Two >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”first-buy-tickets-11430-1″

title=”First, buy tickets: $11,430″

content=”Total so far: $11,430



Where to get it: Stubhub



Details: Two seats in the ‘Lower Premium’ section 142, Row 17

Image: tampabay.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b2ff80000000000df0fd8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”book-your-private-jet-17965-2″

title=”Book your private jet: $17,965″

content=”Total so far: $29,395



Where to get it: JFK to MIA on Blue Star Jets



Details: Learjet Century III-36A.

Depart Saturday at 12:00 pm ; return Monday, 6:00 am.

Flight time: 05:24, non-stop”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaf9b60493c712413f85f16/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rent-a-lamborghini-gallardo-to-ride-in-style-2590-3″

title=”Rent a Lamborghini Gallardo to ride in style: $2,590″

content=”Total so far: $31,985



Where to get it: Prestige Luxury Rentals

Details: Two day rental.



Price: $ 217,000

Engine: 520 hp

Transmission: 6 speed with sequential E-gear transmission.

0 to 60: 4.1 seconds

Top Speed: 191 mph / 309 km/h

Passengers: 2

‘Lamborghini Gallardo is a world renowned sports car best known for its outrageous acceleration and wildly styled exterior. This high performance exotic super car is powered by a 520 hp, 5.0-liter, V-10, controlled by a six-speed sequential E-gear transmission. It goes from 0 to 60 in a little over 4 seconds, stops accelerating after 195 mph and stops on a dime. Around curves the Gallardo is slick and smooth, making it easy to drive. Despite all of its super car features the Gallardo is still practical enough for low speed everyday cruising. So if you are looking for an exotic car that can give you the best of both worlds, speed and practicability, the Lamborghini Gallardo is the car for you.’ —Prestige Luxury Rentals

Image: prestigeluxuryrentals.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b32b80000000000ffe16c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”check-into-four-seasons-miami-1716-4″

title=”Check into Four Seasons Miami: $1,716″

content=”Total so far: $33,701



Where to get it: Hotels.com

Details: Saturday and Sunday night in a ‘Premier Bay View’ room for two.

Some features, via Oyster.com’s review:

Best pools in downtown Miami — both on a beautiful, two-acre terrace

Free access to Sports Club/LA, one of Miami’s top gyms

Free poolside cabanas

Access to the Brickell Tennis Club, the best place to play downtown

Nightlife concierge

Image: Oyster.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b2d5c00000000003ee959/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”unwind-with-18-holes-of-amazing-golf-at-doral-650-5″

title=”Unwind with 18-holes of amazing golf at Doral: $650″

content=”Total so far: $34,351



Where to get it: doralresort.com



Details: ‘Named by Golfweek among the “Best Resort Courses” for 2009, the PGA TOUR’s TPC Blue Monster at Doral continues to set the standard for superb golf and hospitality. Blending the time-honored traditions of golf with modern, upscale conveniences, TPC Blue Monster at Doral boasts an award-winning championship layout that plays host to the TOUR’s prestigious World Golf Championships — CA Championship; an array of luxurious amenities; and the personalised service and unmatched privileges that have become synonymous with the PGA TOUR’s acclaimed TPC Network of premier clubs.’ —TPC

Forecaddie fee included

Image: Doral

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b3c010000000000b55404/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”party-at-super-bowl-saturday-night-free-6″

title=”Party at “Super Bowl Saturday Night:” free”

content=”Total so far: $34,351



Where to get it: NFL.com (or just go)



Details: Saturday evening at South Beach in Ft. Lauderdale — gates open at 4 p.m.

Free and open to the public, Super Bowl Saturday Night is a ‘unique entertainment event with live musical performances and a Super Bowl Fireworks Spectacular.’ Multi-platinum pop-rock group Barenaked Ladies will co-headline with O.A.R. [pictured] and join Grammy nominated phenom Robert Randolph & The Family Band on the bill of Super Bowl Saturday Night.

Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with a DJ set and video programming, followed by live music beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding with the Super Bowl Fireworks Spectacular at 9:40 p.m.

Image: NFL.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b3a620000000000b0484c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”start-sunday-right-with-a-top-flight-setai-brunch-136-7″

title=”Start Sunday right with a top-flight Setai brunch: $136″

content=”Total so far: $34,487



Where to get it: The Setai Hotel restaurant



Details: Weekly Sunday Jazz Brunch, Sunday from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

‘Chefs from Thailand, China, Malaysia, India, Indonesia and Singapore prepare authentic flavours of Asia. Along with American and European breakfast classics, other favourites include our raw bar, oysters, crab and shrimp, rotisserie roasted beef and honey roast ham, gourmet brick oven pizzas and flat breads.’

Includes unlimited Taittinger Champagne, Brut Prestige and Bloody Mary’s

Valet Parking $15

Image: Setai“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b446800000000006364ae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”say-youre-sorry-with-an-aerial-banner-999-8″

title=”Say you’re sorry with an aerial banner: $999″

content=”Total so far: $35,486



Where to get it: aerialbanners.com

Details: Say sorry to your spouse for ditching them for the big game. What better way to do that then say ‘I Love You Honey’ on national TV? Aerial Banners Inc. will fly a customised banner around the stadium during the Super Bowl for 30 minutes.



Image: aerialbanners.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b438a000000000039e286/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”finally-the-big-game-9″

title=”Finally, the big game”

content=”Watching your team win — priceless.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6c3cfc000000000042d390/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hit-mansion-nightclub-for-the-after-party-40-plus-drinks-10″

title=”Hit Mansion nightclub for the after-party: $40, plus drinks”

content=”Total so far: $35,526



Where to get it: wantickets.com

Details: ‘Big Game After Party at Mansion,’ 11:00 pm to 5:00 am

‘Sundays end every weekend with a Hip Hop party unlike any other. Featuring gorgeous dancers performing seductive strip teases and featuring Music by: Mr. Mauricio and DJ Affect’ —Mansion

Image: flashconcerts06

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b388d000000000003c24d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-get-back-to-work-11″

title=”Now, get back to work”

content=”Take an early morning flight on the Learjet to be in the office early — and bleary-eyed.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaf99edb81078120da038f7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

