The ultimate summer tipping guide

According to Patricia Napier-Fitzpatrick of The Etiquette School of New York, tipping in the summer might be just as important as tipping during the holidays.

“We tip during the holidays to thank people for making our lives easier and more pleasant throughout the year,” she said. “In the summer, it’s a similar idea.”

From the person who takes care of your pool to your tour guide, it’s important to show gratitude even if they are only helping you for the season. According to Napier-Fitzpatrick, these are the best practices when tipping:

• When travelling, it’s best to tip in the country’s currency. • At a hotel, leave a tip for the housekeeper every morning with a note. It might not be the same person assigned to your room for each night of your stay, meaning tipping at the end of your stay might miss some of the people who helped on previous days. If you use the services of a concierge, Napier-Fitzpatrick suggests tipping them at the beginning of the stay in hopes they will be more eager to help you with other requests. • Check with children’s summer camps to make sure you’re permitted to tip counselors and teachers at the end of the season. If you are not allowed to tip, a small gift is a nice gesture. • If you use a charter plane or yacht, take into consideration the length of the flight/boat ride, what kind of plane/boat it was, and how many people you are with. Napier-Fitzpatrick says tipping 15-20% of the service is a good amount if you are still unsure. • For home services such as pool workers, summer nannies, dog walkers, it’s best to give the tip at the end of the season. • In the case of group services such as caterers, movers, or yacht crew members, the tip should amount to 10 – 15% of the total cost of the service. Give it to the manager or captain to split with the crew.

Below, Napier-Fitzpatrick helped Business Insider outline a guide for the appropriate tip amounts for the people who make your summer special. And, she said, if you are unsure about how much you should give or if you’re allowed … just ask.

