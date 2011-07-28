The Ultimate Office For Fitness

We’ve received a very positive response to our post about creating a fitness-friendly office.



Daily Burn posted some photos, and we thought some additional ones would be interesting. Our intern Matt Fairbank took the photos below.

When visitors enter the office, the first thing they see is our portfolio:

Though most of the office is set up in an open layout, the four closed conference rooms are separated by glass, allowing them to feel much more open than most. The conference rooms include opaque, writeable white glass walls for projecting slides and whiteboarding.

The Edison conference room (below left) is set up in the photo for standing meetings, and the Galileo room (below right) features many spheres (appropriately). It has been a favourite among visitors. Our model is Franklin Bi, another intern.

Electronically adjustable desks, below, allow for quick transitions between sitting and standing.

We’ve found that the standing-only work set up encourages much more active participation and sharing of ideas on the white boards (just as we had hoped!).

The Parse.ly team (who sublet from us) have embraced the standing desk culture.

Einstein, the main conference room, includes a wine rack. We hold regular idea dinners, intern lunches, board meetings, and other events in this room. We have several volunteers who’ve offered to write wine reviews on this blog.

David Teten originally posted this article on his blog.

