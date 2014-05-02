The Ultimate NSA Debate Is Happening Today

Glenn Greenwald is facing off with a former NSA boss Friday night.

Greenwald, the journalist who published many of the first stories based on Edward Snowden’s National Security Agency leaks, will be debating former CIA and NSA Director Gen. Michael Hayden in Toronto tomorrow night.

Hayden, who has been a rather vocal critic of Snowden’s leaks, will be arguing in favour of the resolution, “state surveillance is a legitimate defence of our freedoms.” Greenwald will, of course, be arguing against it.

The debate will be a four person matchup and the other participants are also heavyweights. Hayden will be joined by famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Greenwald will be teamed with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

This will be the thirteenth instalment of the semi-annual Munk Debates, which are hosted by the Aurea Foundation, a Canadian charitable dedicated to supporting the study of foreign policy. The debate will be livestreamed online here.

In an email to Business Insider, Hayden said he thinks the audience is “likely to be on the other side.”

“Intend to state facts. This isn’t simple. It’s complicated. And you should know the facts before you decide,” Hayden wrote.

Greenwald has not responded to a request for comment from Business Insider.

This post was originally published 5/1/14 at 10:38pm. It was updated Friday with Hayden’s comment.

