The Ultimate Hurricane Irene Playlist

Alyson Shontell
kesha

Twitter is going nuts with Hurricane Irene tweets, probably because everyone on the east coast is isolated and bored.

#Hurricaneplaylist is the second-most trending item, and we surfed status updates for the ultimate music mix.

It’s available for your listening pleasure on Spotify (thanks @rosa!)

Tell us any we missed in the comments.

  1. “Rock You Like A Hurricane,” Scorpions
  2. “Should I Stay Or Should I Go,” The Clash
  3. “Come Clean [Let The Rain Fall Down],” Hilary Duff
  4. “Wind Beneath My Wings,” Bette Midler
  5. “Bed Intruder Song [Hide Your Kids, Hide Your Wife],” Antoine Dodson
  6. “When It Rains It Pours,” 50 Cent
  7. “Come On [Irene],” Dexys Midnight Runners
  8. “Make It Rain,” Fat Joe featuring Lil Wayne
  9. “The Thunder Rolls,” Garth Brooks
  10. “[This Place About To] Blow,” Kesha
  11. “It’s Raining Men,” Weather Girls
  12. “Cry Me A River,” Justin Timberlake
  13. “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It,” REM
  14. “Like A Hurricane,” Neil Young
  15. “Umbrella,” Rihanna
  16. “Survivor,” Destiny’s Child
  17. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.