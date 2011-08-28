The Ultimate Hurricane Irene Playlist

Twitter is going nuts with Hurricane Irene tweets, probably because everyone on the east coast is isolated and bored.



#Hurricaneplaylist is the second-most trending item, and we surfed status updates for the ultimate music mix.

It’s available for your listening pleasure on Spotify (thanks @rosa!)

Tell us any we missed in the comments.

“Rock You Like A Hurricane,” Scorpions “Should I Stay Or Should I Go,” The Clash “Come Clean [Let The Rain Fall Down],” Hilary Duff “Wind Beneath My Wings,” Bette Midler “Bed Intruder Song [Hide Your Kids, Hide Your Wife],” Antoine Dodson “When It Rains It Pours,” 50 Cent “Come On [Irene],” Dexys Midnight Runners “Make It Rain,” Fat Joe featuring Lil Wayne “The Thunder Rolls,” Garth Brooks “[This Place About To] Blow,” Kesha “It’s Raining Men,” Weather Girls “Cry Me A River,” Justin Timberlake “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It,” REM “Like A Hurricane,” Neil Young “Umbrella,” Rihanna “Survivor,” Destiny’s Child “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

