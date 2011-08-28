The Ultimate Hurricane Irene Playlist

Twitter is going nuts with Hurricane Irene tweets, probably because everyone on the east coast is isolated and bored.
#Hurricaneplaylist is the second-most trending item, and we surfed status updates for the ultimate music mix.
It’s available for your listening pleasure on Spotify (thanks @rosa!)
Tell us any we missed in the comments.
- “Rock You Like A Hurricane,” Scorpions
- “Should I Stay Or Should I Go,” The Clash
- “Come Clean [Let The Rain Fall Down],” Hilary Duff
- “Wind Beneath My Wings,” Bette Midler
- “Bed Intruder Song [Hide Your Kids, Hide Your Wife],” Antoine Dodson
- “When It Rains It Pours,” 50 Cent
- “Come On [Irene],” Dexys Midnight Runners
- “Make It Rain,” Fat Joe featuring Lil Wayne
- “The Thunder Rolls,” Garth Brooks
- “[This Place About To] Blow,” Kesha
- “It’s Raining Men,” Weather Girls
- “Cry Me A River,” Justin Timberlake
- “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It,” REM
- “Like A Hurricane,” Neil Young
- “Umbrella,” Rihanna
- “Survivor,” Destiny’s Child
- “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
