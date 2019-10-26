BUSINESS SCHOOL PREP: The ultimate guides to getting into the top MBA programs in the US

- You’re considering getting an MBA, but you’re not sure how to beat through the competition to get into one of the top business schools.
- These guides will give you the inside scoop on how institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton sift through applicants, and help you make yourself stand out.
- Business Insider regularly interviews MBA experts about getting into and succeeding in business school. You can read them all by subscribing to BI Prime.
Check out our guides to mapping out your MBA, from deciding whether to go back to school to getting into top institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, or Wharton.
- Deciding whether or not to go to business school: The ultimate guide to whether you should go to business school or not, according to successful CEOs, founders, and execs who’ve had to make the choice
- Applying to and getting into Harvard Business School: Here’s exactly what it takes to get accepted into Harvard Business School, according to 5 grads and the managing director of admissions
- Applying to and getting into Stanford Graduate School of Business: Here’s exactly what it takes to get accepted into Stanford Graduate School of Business, according to 6 grads and the assistant dean of admissions
- Applying to and getting into Columbia Business School: Here’s exactly what it takes to get accepted into Columbia Business School, according to 3 alumni and the director of admissions
- Applying to and getting into Wharton’s MBA program: Here’s exactly what it takes to get into Wharton’s MBA program, according to 6 grads and a Wharton admissions expert
- Applying to and getting into the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern: Here’s what it takes to get accepted into the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern’s MBA programs, according to 6 graduates, the senior director of full-time admissions, and a former admissions officer
- Applying to and getting into London Business School: Here’s how to get into London Business School, according to 7 grads, 3 current and former admissions officers, and an MBA admissions consultant
- Applying to and getting into the Tepper School of Business’ online MBA program: The Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon has one of the top online MBA programs in the US. Here’s why – and how to get in.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.