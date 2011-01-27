HOW TO: Make Customers Adore You

When it comes to customer service, each company has its own definition of what it means to serve a customer’s needs. Some of those interpretations result in appreciative loyal patrons, others lead to scathing remarks from fuming shoppers.



To make sure you have more of the former and less of the latter, follow these steps:

1. Diagnose the Problem

If your business has received poor customer service ratings like these companies did, consider that a wake up call. Complaints from customers can be a downer, however those customers are doing you a favour. If you’re still not convinced, here are 5 Reasons NOT To Delete Negative Reviews.

2. Apply Solutions

There are several tools and resources companies can use to overhaul their customer service. For ideas, check out “4 Ways To Make Your Website More Customer-Friendly” and “9 Apps That Help Juggle Relationships With Customers.” For small businesses, here are some powerful tools to ramp up the checking-out process.

Social media is another effective customer service tool. Here’s how “Eight Major Franchises Are Using Social Media For Customer Service.”

3. Keep Customers Coming Back for More

If you haven’t done so yet, check out the 7 Ways To Generate Real Customer Loyalty. Also, in addition to sending an email to customers when they make a purchase, make sure you include pre-purchase, post-purchase and relationship touch points. Ultimately, what you want is to give your customers an unforgettable positive experience.

Sometimes it really is the customer’s fault. Read this to find out if you need to fire a bad customer.

4. Imitate these Companies

Here are examples of companies with great customer service that you can learn from:

20 Companies That Know How To Pamper Their Customers

Four Customer Service Lessons From Steve Jobs’ Outbox

Here Are The Customer Service Secrets That Made Zappos Successful

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.