ULTIMATE GUIDE: How To Hire Excellent Talent

No matter how many times you do it, searching for a new employee is a guessing game — it’s impossible to know if the employee will be a perfect fit or a dud until that person starts working for you.

Regardless of this fact, gathering as much information as possible is still your best shot for finding excellent employees who add value to your company. Here’s how to do it:

First, find out if it’s the right time for your company to hire new employees.

Scope Out Potential Applicants

Once you decide you are ready to add more people to your team, check out these creative ways to find potential applicants. Professional networking sites like LinkedIn are another great recruiting tool.

Meet the Jobseekers

Before you plunge into the fun-filled experience known as interviews, knowing “The 8 Interview Questions You Need to Ask When Hiring” will make the process easier. Some say employers are better off ditching resumes as a means of assessing an applicant’s skills. You decide.

Choose a Candidate

Now for the hard part: deciding who to hire. As you weigh your options, here are some ways to make a decision:

Does Experience Trump Potential?10 Ways to Hire With Fit In Mind



The 7 Troublemakers You Should Avoid At Your Startup

5 Characteristics To Look For In Every Potential New Hire

Also, If you are going to take a look at a job applicant’s Facebook profile, make sure you don’t get sued and read this first.

Training the New Hire

Congratulations, you and an applicant have found a match! It’s in your interest to help that person quickly get up to speed as an employee. Read this for tips on how make the transition as smooth as possible.

Filling Specific Roles

Here are tips on how to hire employees with certain skills:

How To Bring West Coast Talent To New York City

How To Hire A Hacker In NYC

How To Hire A Great Graphic Designer

How To Hire Executives At Your Startup

How To Hire On-Brand Employees And Make Them Spokespeople For Your Company

Outsourcing Jobs

As industries become increasingly globalized, outsourcing jobs has become a common practice. Before you pay someone to work for you overseas, read these tips first:

Dos and Don’ts Of Outsourcing

5 Red Flags You Shouldn’t Ignore When Hiring Remote Employees

