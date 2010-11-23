ULTIMATE GUIDE: How To Create A Winning Presentation

Presentations are nerve-wracking; there’s fear of stumbling, getting booed off stage, or boring an audience to tears.



When done properly, great presentations are memorable, convincing, and inspiring.

It’s important to remember that humans are simple creatures. Understanding basic psychology and knowing how to package pertinent information will make your presentation stand out.

We’ve compiled all of our resources to help you craft a winning presentation.

First, there are a few things about people you should know before you go on stage:

People are egocentric; they are most interested in things that pertain to themselves. Give analogies and share stories to make your presentation relatable. A personal touch will resonate with audiences. Also, make eye contact so people feel you’re speaking directly to them. Check out:

5 Ways To Use Brain Science To Create Persuasive Presentations >

47 Psychology-Proven Facts You Should Know About People >

Everyone Likes A Good Story — So Make Sure Your Presentation Has One >

Next, figure out what you want the audience to take away.



All great presentations start with a great product or message. Steve Jobs is an excellent salesman, but his keynotes wouldn’t be as popular if Apple’s products were bad. And what about Obama’s “Yes, we can” slogan? It was inspiring at a time when the nation needed something to believe in. Figure out what you want your presentation to achieve and hammer it home.

Check out some delivery tips:

How to Outperform A Bigger Competitor In A Presentation Shootout >

Make sure you only include what’s essential and nail each slide.

According to VC Fred Wilson, “Killer slides are not slides with a dozen bullets each. They are six powerful points that combine to tell the meat of the story. Think of six slides that will inspire and leave something for the imagination. The best part of six slides is that you will get through them in time to have a real substantive conversation face to face.”

Here’s how to set up your PowerPoint:

How To Master PowerPoint Pitching In 10 Awesome Slides >

Keep Your Pitch Deck To Six Killer Slides >

Every Great Presentation Needs These 3 Elements >

So, what separates a good presentation from a great one? Read:



The Quick And Dirty Guide To Making A Rocking PowerPoint >

7 Tips To Create A Truly Awesome, Memorable Presentation >

Practice makes perfect; learn from the pros…

Look at what great presenters do and see what you can apply to your own presentation.

Be Authentic, Connect With Your Audience: Presentation Lessons From Gary Vaynerchuk >

4 Presentation Lessons From Steve Jobs’ iPhone 4 Press Conference >

…And avoid their pitfalls.

There’s a lot that can be learned from the failures of others. Here are some things not to do:

How Not To Embarrass Yourself When Doing An Elevator Pitch >

The 12 Real Pitching Disaster Stories >

