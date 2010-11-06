ULTIMATE GUIDE: How To Create A Business Social Media Strategy From Start To Finish

Everyone is scrambling to create a killer social media strategy for their company.



With so many features and foreign terms like tweets, check-ins, and badges, it can be confusing. Where is the best place to start?

We’ve pulled together all of our resources to bring you the ultimate social media strategy guide.

Whether you’re just starting to think about social media marketing or your business has millions of followers, these tools will help you be effective and efficient the whole way through.

Planning stage:

Nine Steps To Your Best Social Media Strategy >

How To Create A Killer Social Media Strategy >

Note To Big Companies: If You Want To Win At Social Media, You Have To Act Like A Small Business >

Executing:

How To Add A Social Media Toolbar To Your Website >

How To Dominate Twitter And Facebook And Get Millions Of Business Followers >

16 Ways Your Startup Needs To Be Getting Customers >

What NOT to do:

10 Social Media Mistakes We Bet You’re Making >

6 Ways to Lose Customers, Credibility And Friends On Social Media >

No, You Shouldn’t Wait To Start Using Social Media For Your Business >

Specifics On Using Twitter, Foursquare and Facebook:



6 Quick Tricks To Grow Your Business Using Twitter >

10 Things You Should Absolutely Do (And Absolutely Not Do) To Master Facebook Marketing >

9 Tools That Will Make Your Company’s Facebook Page Rock >

How To Use Foursquare Effectively For Your Small Business >

