INFOGRAPHIC: The ultimate guide to drinking coffee

For most, a coffee in the morning is the only way to get the engines going ahead of a day’s work.

But many of us are drinking it at the wrong time according to the Art of Wellbeing.

“As humans we are affected by the 24-hour hormonal cycle called the circadian clock, which controls the release of a hormone called cortisol. This is the hormone which makes us feel alert and awake, and is at peak production in our bodies between 8-9am,” Brendan Brown writes for the Art of Wellbeing.

“The best time to drink coffee, therefore, is between 10-11.30am, and 2-5pm, when your cortisol levels naturally dip. Your body will most need a caffeine hit during these times.”

This is just one of the many tips listed in Brown’s ultimate guide to drinking coffee infographic.

See how to get the most out of your daily caffeine hit here.

Infographic: Art Of Wellbeing.

See more here.

