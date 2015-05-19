A tipping guide for restaurants around the world

Tipping can be confusing and awkward if you don’t know how much you should leave.

Based off data from Condé Nast Traveller‎, Jody Sieradzki of Dadaviz created this great infographic that shows how much you should tip in different countries around the world. The map gives an overview of the standard percentage that is expected at restaurants, so you’ll never have to worry about leaving too much or too little again.

Check it out below.

