12 Things You Didn't Know About Ultimate Frisbee

When the game was first played at Columbia High, the players acted as their own referees and were trusted not to call fouls unjustly. This system has worked ever since.

This idea is part of a more holistic view of the game shared by most Ultimate players known as 'The Spirit of the Game.' The sport of Ultimate is considered to be a 'gentlemen's game,' and any thing that sullies the Spirit of it is considered to be blasphemous.

At the highest levels of competition within the sport, 'observers' watch over the game, but they still don't make any calls. If a player appeals to an observer that a foul shouldn't or should have been called, the observer will make a binding call that cannot be disputed.