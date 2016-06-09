Gas is cheaper than it has been in a decade -- here's the best route for your next epic cross-country road trip

Thinking about taking a cross-country road trip? Now’s the time. The New York Times recently reported that gas prices are cheaper now than they have been in a decade.
Researcher Randy Olson figured out the ideal route around the 48 contiguous states. Olson used a genetic algorithm to calculate the shortest distances between 50 national landmarks.
