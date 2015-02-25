'Carnivore' is the ultimate cookbook for meat lovers

Meat lovers, rejoice. We found the ultimate meat-focused cookbook out there.

Celebrity chef Michael Symon has put together 120 flavorful meat recipes — everything from broiled porterhouse with garlic and lemon to ribs with Cleveland BBQ sauce to bacon-wrapped rabbit legs.

And best of all, the recipes are easy to follow so that even kitchen noobs won’t have any difficulty following along.

“I never had meat turn out so well and delicious,” one reviewer wrote.

Get the hardcover version for $US27.79 or the Kindle version for $US16.14.





Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

