Intense Photos Of Ultra-Orthodox Protestors Fighting Israeli Settlement Construction

REUTERS/Ammar Awad Israeli border policemen detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during clashes at a construction site in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem November 14, 2013.

On Thursday about 300 ultra-Orthodox protesters confronted police over the construction of a complex meant to house some 1,000 Jewish families because they believe the site contains ancient Jewish graves.

The scuffle in the Jerusalem suburb of Beit Shemesh comes three months after about 100 ultra-Orthodox Jews in the area burned trash cans, smashed bus windows, set a field on fire, and threw rocks at police officers.

“We came because there are old graves and because according to Jewish law and the sages, it is a great sin to damage graves and bones,” protester Yosef Krozer told the Jerusalem Post in August, insisting that “building here is forbidden.”

Usually reports of rock-throwing regard Palestinians protesting the settlement construction — the Palestinian peace negotiation team just resigned over continued building — but rock throwing occurs of all sides of the conflict over the Holy Land.

An Israeli police spokesperson said 8 ultra-Orthodox protesters were detained for questioning and were later released.

Check out the scene:

REUTERS/Ammar Awad Israeli border policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during clashes at a construction site in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem November 14, 2013.

REUTERS/Ammar Awad An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester lies on the ground after falling during clashes with Israeli border policemen at a construction site in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem November 14, 2013.

REUTERS/Ammar Awad Israeli border policemen detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during clashes at a construction site in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem November 14, 2013. Some 300 ultra-Orthodox protesters on Thursday demonstrated against digging in the site they believe contains ancient Jewish graves. An Israeli police spokesperson said 8 protesters were detained for questioning and were later released.

REUTERS/Ammar Awad Israeli border police officers detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during clashes at a construction site in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem November 14, 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.