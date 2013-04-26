Ace Of Base Band Member Apologizes For Alleged Nazi Ties

Ace of Base’s Ulf Ekberg says ‘some of my thoughts from those days are nauseating.’

Ace of Base’s Ulf Ekberg has faced criticism lately after a photo of the Swedish musician allegedly doing the Nazi salute hit the web.

In his younger, pre-Ace of Base days, Ekberg was part of a band named Commit Suicide — a New Wave music band creating and performing electronic music on synthesizers.

While Ekberg tells E! Online the band has been misconstrued as “skinhead music with very racist lyrics,” he admits “our potential association with such groups is a matter I truly regret.”

An alleged Commit Suicide demo tape of six songs with such content has been floating around the web, but Ekberg explains that only “two of the songs on this demo where written and performed by us.”

He adds, “These songs have absolutely nothing to do with Commit Suicide. We did not write or perform those songs that were attributed to us.”

But, he does admit that “some of my thoughts from those days” are “nauseating.”

According to music site Noisey.com, one of the songs includes these controversial lyrics: “Men in white hoods march down the road, we enjoy ourselves when we’re sawing off n—–s’ heads / Immigrant, we hate you! Out, out, out, out! Nordic people, wake up now! Shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot!”

Today, Ekberg tells E! “I have always been deeply regretful of that period in my life, as I strive to bring happiness to people, and during that period I did not live up to that standard. I have not been involved in violence or political activism in the past 25 years. However, I find some of my thoughts from those days nauseating to myself today.”

And although he admits to having had such ideas as a teenager, Ekberg also says that “those opinions where based on poor judgment and ignorance.”

