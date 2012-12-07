Kate Upton's On The UK Vogue Cover Because 'She's Hardly A Heffalump'

The January issue of the UK edition of Vogue hits stands December 10.

Photo: Vogue UK

Kate Upton has never appeared on an issue of Vogue in the U.S., but she’s gracing the British version for the upcoming January issue.Vogue UK editor Alexandra Shulman said Upton’s curvy appearance is in line with wanting to set a fresh fashion mood for the New Year.



Shulman then goes on to explain that Upton’s far from a heffalump – a fictitious elephant creature from “Winnie The Pooh”.

“It’s very rare for a girl to move from one area of the business to the other, largely due to the fact that fashion models are almost without curves, whereas swimwear girls are celebrated for them. When I decided to shoot Kate for our first cover of 2013, it was to kick off the year with a young woman who is not a stereotypical fashion model — although, let’s face it, she’s hardly a heffalump!”

Here are photos of heffalumps, which Upton is far from:

Photo: Disney

And, an earlier incarnation:

Photo: Disney

