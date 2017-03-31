Inside Britain's smallest castle, which is on sale for just $898,000

Savills Molly’s Lodge sits on approximately 0.61 acres of land.

Britain’s smallest castle is up for sale for a mere $A898,405.

The 19th century single-bedroom Molly’s Lodge is set on approximately 0.61 acres of land near the village of Little Wolford, Warwickshire, on the northern edge of the picturesque Cotswolds.

According to estate agent Savills, the Grade II-listed property was the former gate house to the Weston Park Estate.

The castle, thought to be the UK’s tiniest, has a pyramidal slate roof and limestone towers. It also boasts two reception rooms, a self-contained annexe, and extensive gardens, including a small orchard.

The home is located near two mainline railway stations with direct services to London — Moreton-in-Mash station gets you to London Paddington in one hour and 45 minutes, while Banbury station is only one hour from London Marylebone.

“Molly’s Lodge is certainly a unique Grade II listed home and there really isn’t much else like it in the area,” said Iain Powis of Savills. “The Cotswolds has a real breadth of architectural styles with everything from pretty thatched cottages through to grand manor houses and rectories, but this Gate Lodge offers something completely different.”

Among the property’s many castle-like features are polygonal corner turrets, an embattled parapet and stone mullion windows. “It was even designed by Edward Blore, who is known for completing John Nash’s design of Buckingham Palace,” said Powis.

Interior features include a brick inglenook fireplace equipped with a wood burning stove in the sitting room, and a wrought iron spiral staircase in the entrance hall.

The kitchen is accessed via a stone archway and leads onto the dining room, which is fitted with a cast iron fireplace.

The only bedroom is a double. It has a vaulted ceiling and exposed roof timbers.

However, Molly’s Mews, a one bedroom annexe, is ideal for visitors.

The gardens include an orchard, ornamental pond, cottage garden and vegetable patch.

“Interest so far has come from local buyers who are looking to downsize, as well as those from further afield who are seeking a bolthole in the Cotswolds countryside,” Powis said.

