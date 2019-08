For his 100th birthday, British World War II veteran Verdun Hayes got to go skydiving. He’s officially the UK’s oldest skydiver, and if he returns next year he’ll break a Guinness World Record.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.