This British bank is replacing passwords with your heartbeat

Some of the world’s biggest banks and companies are trying to find new ways to increase their customers’ and employees’ cybersecurity.

The Royal Bank of Scotland launched a new service in February that allows customers to log into their accounts by just their fingerprint alone. Meanwhile the likes of Google and Yahoo are increasingly using biometrics, such as fingerprints, iris scans, facial or voice recognition, to replace the password.

In Britain, Halifax, which is owned by Lloyds Banking Group, is looking to use your unique heartbeat to identify you.

According to a BBC report, Halifax started trialling electronic wristbands today, in a bid to replace the humble password. The special wristband syncs up with your smartphone and allows you to log into your bank account without needing to type anything in.

