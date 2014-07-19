This Video Shows The Evidence Ukraine Has Put Together About The Downing Of Malaysia Flight MH17

REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. The Malaysian airliner flight MH-17 was brought down over eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 295 people aboard and sharply raising stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels in which Russia and the West back opposing sides.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has released a new English language video documenting the mounting evidence behind the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

Citing reliable intelligence, the SBU claims that a Buk missile system was delivered across the Russian-Ukrainian border on July 17 at close to 1 am. At 9 am, it is believed that the system arrived in Donetsk.

The video includes intercepted phone conversations between the pro-Russian separatists. In the conversations, Russian officers and Moscow-backed militants can be heard expressing their enthusiasm for the radar-guided surface-to-air Buk missiles systems that Russia would provide to the militants.

One separatist and a citizen of the Russian Federation, going by the name Oreon, notes on July 14 that the Buk system would allow separatists to strike back against Ukrainian air forces. Ukraine enjoyed air superiority over the militants until Russia started supplying the separatists with portable rocket systems.

“Now we have (radar-guided surface-to-air) BUK (missile system), will shall bring them (planes) down,” Oreon said in an intercepted call.

A second intercepted call on July 17 between a separatist, Buryat, and Khmuryi, an officer in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation, reveals the two discussing the best location to place the Buk system after it was delivered to Donetsk:

B: Yes, yes, yes. “BUK”,”BUK”.

K: Is it on a tractor?

B: Yes, it’s on it. We need to unload it somewhere, in order to hide.

K: Is it with a crew?

B: Yes, with the crew.

K: Don’t hide it anywhere. She’ll go there now.

In a later conversation, Khumuryi ordered that the Buk system be placed alongside the tanks.

Local residents corroborated reports that the militants had a Buk system. One witness, who requested to remain anonymous, told Business Insider that he saw militants transporting the Buk system to the village of Snezhnoye, in the Donetsk region.

MH17 was flying at an altitude of over 32,000 feet at the time that it was shot down. This would have placed the aircraft out of the range of shoulder-fired missile systems. A larger and more sophisticated weapon like the Buk is the only possible culprit.

The full SBU video is below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

via @20Committee

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.