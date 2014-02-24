Ukrainian Stocks Stage Ridiculously Huge Rally

Traders seem to like the events of the past few days in Ukraine.

Yanukovych’s fall from power — and his escape from Kiev — coupled with the likely ascent of a pro-EU government is causing a massive, 9% rally.

Here’s the intraday chart from Bloomberg:

Ukraine has all kinds of economic and budgetary issues, but for the moment, the turn of events is being welcomed.

