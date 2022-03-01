VIDEO: Nearly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees are pouring into this Polish train station every day. Here are some of their stories.

- Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are fleeing to the Przemysl railway station in Poland.
- The Ukrainian border is closed for men from ages 18 to 60.
- We talked to refugees who are pouring in about how they fled the war.
Thousands of refugees are pouring into the Przemysl railway station in Poland just 9 miles (14km) from the border with Ukraine. We spent the night talking to them about the war.
Poland will likely absorb most Ukrainian refugees if the crisis builds. But whether the sympathy will remain is a different question.