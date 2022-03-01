Search

VIDEO: Nearly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees are pouring into this Polish train station every day. Here are some of their stories.

Havovi Cooper,Erica Star Domena

  • Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are fleeing to the Przemysl railway station in Poland.
  • The Ukrainian border is closed for men from ages 18 to 60.
  • We talked to refugees who are pouring in about how they fled the war.

Thousands of refugees are pouring into the Przemysl railway station in Poland just 9 miles (14km) from the border with Ukraine. We spent the night talking to them about the war.

