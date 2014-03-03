Ukrainian Prime Minister: 'No One Will Give Up Crimea To Anyone'

REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin Ukraine’s new Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk speaks during a news conference in Kiev February 28, 2014.

New Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk says his country would never give up Crimea,

Sergei Karazy of Reuters reports.

“No one will give up Crimea to anyone,” Yatseniuk told reporters.

The isolated Black Sea peninsula, which has a majority Russian population, is currently occupied by pro-Russian gunman and Russian troops.

There are now fears that the Kremlin, which is Ukraine’s ousted president and had not recognised Yatseniuk’s government, will now move more troops into Ukrainian territory.

There are currently more than 6,000 Russian soldiers in Crimea, and presumed-Kremlin soldiers have taken over the ferry terminal on the easternmost tip of Crimea near Russia.

