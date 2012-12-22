Ukrainian Politician Blasts Mila Kunis Using Anti-Semitic Slur—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
- Ukrainian politician Igor Miroshnichenko used an anti-semitic slur in a Facebook rant about Mila Kunis, writing that Mila (a Jew who was born in the Ukraine) is not a true Ukrainian because she’s a “zhydovka” … a word that has been used as a slur meaning “dirty Jewess” since the Holocaust. Well, The Simon Wiesenthal centre in Los Angeles, a global Jewish human rights organisation, has come to Kunis’ defence in a letter to the Ukrainian prime minister expressing their “outrage and indignation” and say Kunis is owed an apology.
- Former Missouri roadworker Tate Stevens just won the second season of “X Factor” — and a $5 million recording contract.
- Jersey Shore bid farewell to Snooki and the gang last night as it aired its last episode ever Thursday evening.
- Ridley Scott, who hasn’t directed for TV since the 1960s, has signed on to direct a Showtime pilot for hour-long drama “The Vatican” — “a provocative contemporary genre thriller about spirituality, power and politics set against the modern-day political machinations within the Catholic church.”
- 31-year-old “Boy Meets World” Danielle Fishel (aka Topanga) announced Wednesday that she has finally completed college. “I’m officially a college graduate,” she wrote on her Tumblr. “I took my last two undergraduate finals today and I am so happy, relieved, and proud.” The actress went back to school four years ago at the age of 27, and despite her worries about being the “old lady in class,” she persevered and did well enough in maths to become a tutor. “And that is how I met my fiancé,” she adds.
- Despite Charlie Sheen’s $100,000 check to help his “Scary Movie 5: co-star Lindsay Lohan pay off the IRS, the actress refused to kiss Sheen during filming because she “didn’t trust” his mouth.
- Watch Kim Kardashian (not playing herself) in the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s new “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.” The movie, which opens in March, is described as “a bold exploration of the intrigue and perils of infidelity.”
- “Bridesmaids” and “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson will host the MTV Movie Awards in April. The announcement comes as the actress has landed on a several end-of-the-year lists, including Entertainment Weekly’s “2012 Top Entertainers.” Watch the first promo video below:
Get More: MTV Movie Awards
