Ukrainian Police Condemned As Violent And Corrupt

Ukrainian police are carrying out a “culture of impunity” leading to the abuse of hundreds of thousands of citizens each year, according to Amnesty International.



A report published yesterday details that the country’s police force engage in torture of detainees and engage in acts of corruption. The organisation says that efforts to investigate offenders in local prosecutors’ courts are not working effectively.

The report also detailed that authorities fail to protect the lives of those in custody while accusing the police force of racist targeting.

The revelations come just a day after the sentencing of Yulia Tymoshenko for seven years over an abuse of her office in 2009. The imprisoning of Tymoshenko has been condemned by Western nations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.