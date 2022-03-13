Ukrainian Parliament pleads for more assistance from the West, saying the war has now ‘touched’ the US after death of American journalist

A protestor calls on NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine during a demonstration in Paris, France on Feb. 26, 2022. Peter Dejong/AP

The Verkhovna Rada said the US has been “touched” by the war against Russia following the death of an American journalist.

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was shot and killed while covering the war in Ukraine.

In a statement, the parliament again pleaded with Western nations to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, called for more assistance from Western countries in resisting the Russian invasion, citing the recent death of an American journalist as rationale for increasing support.

Award-winning documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was shot and killed while covering the war in Ukraine, a Kyiv police chief said Sunday. Renaud had previously worked for The New York Times and was carrying a press pass from the outlet with him, but was not on assignment for the news organization at the time of his death.

“Today, March 13, the Russian occupiers shot the journalists of The New York Times in Irpen,” a statement from Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Freedom of Speech said. “Brent Renaud, a citizen of the United States, died. His colleague was injured. They showed the world all the meanness, cunning, and cruelty of the Russian occupiers.”

The committee said they “condemn aggression” and “sympathize with the families of the victims” while calling for more assistance from Western nations, particularly the United States.

“At the same time, we demand that the governments of the countries become more actively involved in helping Ukraine fight the global threat — Putinism,” the statement read. “We urge you to close the sky! We urge you to help with humanitarian corridors! Shell fragments and bullets do not select soldiers, children or journalists.”