WATCH: A Violent Scuffle Breaks Out In The Ukrainian Parliament

Footage here from a brawl that broke out in Ukraine’s parliament earlier today.



The AP reports that the scuffle was over the use of the Russian language in courts and other institution, and was between President Viktor Yanukovych’s party, who support the use of the language, and other pro-Western opposition parties, who oppose it.

While the brawl looks strangely tame to our eyes, at least one opposition politician was taken to hospital — AP has a photo that shows him with blood streaming down his face.

It’s bad timing for the Ukraine, which is due to host Europe’s biggest soccer tournament later this summer. They already have the problems surrounding jailed ex-President Yulia Tymoshenko and topless protesters FEMEN stealing the Euro 2012 cup.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

