A Ukrainian MP just kicked someone in the head during a hearing in parliament

A Ukrainian MP just kicked the deputy head of the Ukrainian security services in the head.

This wasn’t a bar room brawl — this was during an anti-corruption hearing in Ukraine’s Parliament.

This Vladimir Parasyuk, an MP who rose to prominence during the 2013 euromaidan protests in Kiev, kicked Basil Pisnya, the deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine the session and it was all caught on camera..

It’s not clear why Parasyuk kicked Pisnya, but it seems he was really angry about something.

You can watch the a video of the kick at normal speed and in slow motion below:

