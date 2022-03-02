Ukrainian mom helping the war effort says she’s making the two ‘most important things’ for the troops: borscht and Molotov cocktails

Soldiers are seen around piles of sand used for blocking a road in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid Russian attacks on March 2, 2022. Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

One Ukrainian woman has been aiding her country’s resistance efforts against Russia’s invasion by making soup and Molotov cocktails.

“The two most important things a Ukrainian woman needs to know is how to make borscht and Molotovs,” Kateryna Yurko told CNN.

The mother and business owner says she knows “Ukraine will win.”

One Ukrainian mom aiding her country’s resistance efforts against Russia’s invasion says she has been making the two “most important things” for Ukraine’s troops — borscht and Molotov cocktails.

Kateryna Yurko owns a business in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv and has kept her store, which sells spare car parts and oil among other essential items, open despite attacks by Russian forces, CNN reported.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last week, Yurko has been cooking up Ukrainian borscht — a traditional eastern European soup — to nourish her country’s Territorial Defense units.

And Yurko is creating Molotov cocktails to support the troops in their fight against Russian forces.

“The two most important things a Ukrainian woman needs to know is how to make borscht and Molotovs,” Yurko told CNN, explaining that she and her friends have made several thousand of the makeshift firebombs over the past few days using 4,400 pounds (1,996kg) of gasoline.

The mother-of-three whose 18-year-old son has volunteered with Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces says she was in her store when a Russian missile hit the city right across the street from her.

Yurko told CNN that she and her staff ran to the basement moments before the next explosion went off.

Her store is located across the road from a TV tower in Kyiv that Russian military forces hit on Tuesday, killing five people, according to Ukrainian officials.

Yurko was back in her wrecked store Wednesday morning clearing the shattered glass and debris as blood still trailed in the streets.

“I’m not scared anymore,” a hardened Yurko told CNN. “I know Ukraine will win.”