These are the nationalities of the 176 people killed in the Ukraine International Airlines crash in Iran

The nationalities of the 176 people killed in a crash involving a Ukraine International Airlines plane in Iran have been announced by Ukrainian authorities.

The Boeing 737-800 plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport Wednesday morning local time.

Everyone on board the flight was killed.

There were 82 Iranian citizens, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians on board, as well as citizens from Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister.

The crash took place at around 6:20 a.m. Iranian time.

“We express our condolences. The Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate,” Prystaiko said in the tweet.

Here’s a full list of the casualties from the crash, according to Prystaiko’s tweet:

82 Iranian citizens.

63 Canadian citizens.

11 Ukrainian citizens (two passengers and nine crew).

10 Swedish citizens.

Four Afghan citizens.

Three British citizens.

Three German citizens.

