A Ukrainian Daredevil Defies Death In These Crazy Photos

Megan Willett
The 26-year-old Ukrainian who goes by the pseudonym “Mustang Wanted” has taken the internet by storm with his vertigo-inducing pictures.

He’s been seen dangling from buildings, doing pull-ups on abandoned cranes, and climbing up the cables of bridges, all without any equipment, ropes, or perceptible fear.

Hailing from Kiev, Ukraine, “Mustang Wanted” has been doing these daredevil stunts for the past 12 or 13 years, he told Business Insider in an email.

His self-described “hobby” has led to the popularity of his YouTube channel, and his photos have been popping up all over the web.

Here, the 26-year-old dangles from a snowy building in Moscow.

He's not afraid to jump on the top of a bridge with his model friend.

Or stand on this rickety-seeming structure and look down.

During another stunt in Moscow, Mustang dangles from a building and smiles up at the camera.

He even feels safe enough to goof off and swing around.

He first gained notoriety from doing intense pull ups on a crane, and letting go after each one.

See the video here

And here he is shimmying up the cable of a bridge with no equipment.

Mustang leisurely hangs from a tower in Moscow.

And just chills on the side of a building like it's no big deal.

One last look from his fearless perspective.

