A Ukrainian Daredevil Defies Death In These Crazy Photos

The 26-year-old Ukrainian who goes by the pseudonym “Mustang Wanted” has taken the internet by storm with his vertigo-inducing pictures.



He’s been seen dangling from buildings, doing pull-ups on abandoned cranes, and climbing up the cables of bridges, all without any equipment, ropes, or perceptible fear.

Hailing from Kiev, Ukraine, “Mustang Wanted” has been doing these daredevil stunts for the past 12 or 13 years, he told Business Insider in an email.

His self-described “hobby” has led to the popularity of his YouTube channel, and his photos have been popping up all over the web.

