Those Military Attack Dolphins Exist, But Their Escape May Be A Hoax

The report that spurred stories about escaped assassin dolphins is supposedly fake, a news report from an online “Independent” newspaper suggests.



We were doubtful about this “hoax,” since Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has denied the existence of it’s trained dolphin assassins in the past. And, researchers seemed to totally agree that assassin dolphins aren’t just possible, but have been used in the past.

That was, until Alexis Madrigal at The Atlantic dug up the faked leaked memo that was sent to journalists anonymously. The story that there are Ukrainian dolphins trained by the military is still true, though.

Need more dolphin news? There’s one hanging out in the East River right now.

Here’s the memo. Can anyone translate it? Google seems to be having a tough time:

Photo: http://ord-ua.com/

