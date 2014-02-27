Ukraine's Currency Is Getting Obliterated

Ukraine’s hryvnia dropped another 7.7% today to 11 per dollar today.

According to Bloomberg, the currency has now dropped 19% in the past four days.

The country continues to be in chaos. Earlier today, armed men took control of a parliament building in Ukraine’s Crimea region. Meanwhile, fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych remains on the run. According to the AP, he was last seen in a hotel in Moscow.

Ukraine’s leaders are currently seeking a bailout of as much as $US35 billion.

Here’s a four-year chart from Reuters’ Jamie McGeever showing the weekly percentage decline:

