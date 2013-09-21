Ukraine's Airlines Are Now Allowed To Fly To The United States

Wikimedia Commons Ukraine International Airlines can now start direct flights to the United States.

Airlines based in Ukraine are now allowed to fly to the the United States, after the Federal Aviation Authority found the country’s safety standards have improved.

The Authority does not rate or rank specific airlines but assesses whether a country’s aviation authorities meet standards developed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). Those that do not meet the standards are not allowed to operate flights to the United States.

Countries that currently fall short of those standards include Bangladesh, Montenegro, Serbia, Guyana, and Indonesia.

According to the FAA, it worked with Ukraine’s civil aviation authority to ensure that its safety oversight system complies with the ICAO standards.

The FAA announced the change Friday afternoon.

The change is good news for the country’s flag carrier, Ukraine International Airlines, which has expanded its services throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in recent years and can now consider adding route to US cities.

