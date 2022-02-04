‘It can’t get any worse’: Elderly couple describes life in a bombed-out village in eastern Ukraine

Kateryna and Dmytro Shklyar are among the last residents of Nevelske in eastern Ukraine.

The Shklyars’ neighborhood is mostly destroyed after years of fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

They are fearful of a full-scale attack by Russia, and said “there is nothing here to invade for.”

The Shklyars are two of the last residents of Nevelske, a Ukrainian village where years of fighting have left them without water and electricity.