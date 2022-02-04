‘It can’t get any worse’: Elderly couple describes life in a bombed-out village in eastern Ukraine

- Kateryna and Dmytro Shklyar are among the last residents of Nevelske in eastern Ukraine.
- The Shklyars’ neighborhood is mostly destroyed after years of fighting between Russia and Ukraine.
- They are fearful of a full-scale attack by Russia, and said “there is nothing here to invade for.”
The Shklyars are two of the last residents of Nevelske, a Ukrainian village where years of fighting have left them without water and electricity.
