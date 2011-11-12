Ukraine's Tymoshenko Faces Fresh Charges

Photo: AP

Ukraine’s former prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, has been charged with tax evasion, theft and concealing foreign currency revenues, reports Reuters. Ukraine’s State Tax Administration slapped the charges on Tymoshenko with the former leader already serving a seven year sentence behind bars. Formerly hailed as the world’s most beautiful politician, Tymoshenko was sentenced last month after being found guilty of abuse of office.



She has protested that her treatment is entirely politically motivated. Her imprisonment has been condemned by the European Union and protested against by various groups.

The new charges relate to the role that Tymoshenko held in the 1990s as head of gas trading firm United Energy Systems of Ukraine.

