Ukraine Says It Will Soon Ratify A Law To Allow Australian Police To Secure The MH17 Crash Site

Picture: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Arrangements with Ukraine to get Australian police to take a lead role in securing the MH17 crash site could be complete next week.

Acting Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman says the ratification of the arrangement is a priority.

Groysman, who is working along side Australian Special Envoy former Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston in Kyiv, says the international police mission is necessary to provide protection to experts working at the site of the wreckage.

The parliament of Ukraine is expected to make a decision on the deal next week.

The process has been complicated by the collapse of the ruling parliament but Houston says: “The President, Government and Parliament of Ukraine are working together to get the arrangement ratified.”

Australia plans to send 190 Federal Police to help recover bodies and evidence from flight MH17, which crashed killing 298 on on July 17.

passengers and crew.

